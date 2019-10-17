During my many years with EMS service, I covered many Fourth of July celebrations, being part of the standby ambulance crew at display events. But future fireworks events, such as those on New Year's Eve and Fourth of July 2020, could glow less brightly for towns and local economics if more tariffs are implemented on China. These potential tariffs are very problematic because the United States relies heavily on fireworks from China. The higher levies by President Donald Trump could affect small fireworks businesses, leading to layoff of seasonal workers. It's time for everyone to face reality that small towns with small budgets may have to cancel fireworks displays if tariffs on China grow.
I think it's time for the American Pyrotechnics Association to testify in front of the United States Trade Commission in the hope of exempting fireworks from tariffs to avoid an economic crisis on the fireworks industry.
David Pierson
Houston