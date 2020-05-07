Sometimes, some things need to be said, so here’s my quarter's worth!
You say potato, and I say potahto. You say tomato, and I say tomahto.
Those lyrics danced through my head while reading yet another “let’s bash the president episode” from Gary Stout that appeared on Sunday's Opinion page.
His diatribe read like the screeching noise of a 45 RPM record on a turntable with the needle stuck on “they’re here” while playing Frank Sinatra singing, “Send In The Clowns!” Repeating over and over to the point of ad nauseam.
We get it: Gary Stout doesn’t like President Trump.
I believe at present our country is faced with an unsolvable deadly epidemic and at this point in time Stout’s opinion of Trump is basically unnecessary and unwarranted. It is downright annoying and tiring to listen to him.
I highly doubt Trump sat in the basement of our White House with a chemistry set he may have purchased at Christmas for Barron, his son, and cooked up this coronavirus.
I believe both sides of the political aisle has its share of clowns. If everyone has been paying attention these past few months they may have noticed them in full view, front and center on display over our television airwaves.
Don’t you think it’s beyond time for us to put our political differences aside and attempt to work together on combating this major problem at hand to try to make this a safer and better world for our children and grandchildren?
At the moment it’s looking rather bleak. I believe a little more positive commentary out here would be welcomed over the negative repetition people like Stout continue to dish out.
God bless our essential workers that have kept us together out here during this “plague” or whatever anyone wants to call it. Their devotion to us in our time of need has been a beacon of light, shining hope throughout our country. Thank you will never say enough!
Rebecca L. Simpson
Washington