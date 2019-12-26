More Parker columns, please
Several months ago, my wife, Sonja, and I moved back to the Washington area after leaving 28 years ago when I lost my job with the coal mining branch of Bethlehem Steel. Since we still have many friends and relatives in the area, we subscribed to the Observer-Reporter, {/em}and I was pleased to find columns by my favorite columnist, Kathleen Parker. I would call her a conservative who sees the good and bad in all the politicians of both parties. She writes two columns per week, and I would love to see the O-R print all of them. Needless to say, I was surprised to read the letter to the editor in the Dec. 22 edition, stating that he gets tired of reading editorials by Parker.
Ralph Perkins
Canonsburg{&end}