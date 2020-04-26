More money needed to ensure safe election
I’m concerned about voting during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s clearly going to be a while until we’re completely safe, and showing up to vote or to work at an overcrowded polling place is a risk that people who want to participate in November’s election shouldn’t be forced to take.
I don’t want to have to choose between my rights and my health, and no one in America should have to make that choice either. Congress needs to act now to make sure Election Day is safe and accessible for every American.
States should remove barriers to voting by mail, make sure polling locations are well resourced to be safe and accessible, and expand early voting. But they need money to do this, and the $400 million from the stimulus package was not enough.
The next coronavirus relief package must include at least $2 billion in funding for states to invest in safe and secure elections. It also needs to include requirements for states in the bill, like expanded vote by mail, early voting options, and more and safer polling locations.
Jason Kumpfmiller
Washington