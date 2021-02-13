America is in a crisis. Businesses are closed. People have lost jobs that they will never get back again. People are waiting for stimulus checks. Schools are closed. Kids are suffering in home situations that are sometimes very difficult. Churches are closed. Mental health issues abound because of the pandemic. People who want vaccines can't get them.
With all of this going on, the most important issue for our government is the impeachment trial? Really? Voters, if you don't remember this next election, shame on you!
Pennsylvanians, remember what Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman did to you!
Marta Zak
Ambridge