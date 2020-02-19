Money could have gone to help homeless, mentally ill
After reading Mona Charen’s op-ed about homelessness and the mentally ill in the Feb. 3 Observer-Reporter, I have a suggestion to those in power, who can make a difference. Instead of spending millions of dollars trying to impeach a president who was voted into office, why not take that money and use it to help the vulnerable?
Give a financial incentive to college students entering the field of psychology, and give more financial aid to hospitals and clinics to expand their programs for the mentally ill. Open more halfway houses. There are many ways to help combat this crisis.
A.L. Moore
Washington