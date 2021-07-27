In the July 25 Observer-Reporter, it was incorrectly noted that “Deep Throat,” a central character in the movie, "All the President's Men," was played by Jason Robards.
The fact is, “Deep Throat” was played by Hal Holbrook, a character only seen as a shadowy figure not revealed, but who had that unmistakable voice.
Jason Robards played the role of Ben Bradlee, the famed irascible executive editor The Washington Post, the newspaper that helped bring down Richard Nixon's presidency.
Bill Brooks
Waynesburg
Editor's note: The error is acknowledged and the editorial has been corrected online.