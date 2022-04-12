As a man of 74 years of age, I would like to say that in my younger years, I used to listen to good music from the '50s and 60s. I bought and played my 45 rpm records until they wore out.
Today's music is so different. I don't even know how people dance to it. I'm so glad that I grew up when you could actually hold a girl in your arms and slow dance with her. And a local deejay by the name of Porky Chedwick used to bring all of the harmony and rhythm and blues groups to the Mary Ann Ballroom in Burgettstown, as well as other venues in the area. It cost a whopping 75 cents to get in to the dance.
Today's concerts are much more expensive to attend. Those days of local dances are a thing of the past, but the memories will never fade.
I'm just so glad I grew up when I did before the "tech age."
Stanley Michalski
Bulger