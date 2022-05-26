It was nice to see articles about mental health on the front page of the May 23 Observer-Reporter. It is time for more people to get involved and recognize the greatest contributor to the violence in our country.
Although, it was sad to see Paul Lesako write a letter to the editor in the same edition using false information. There were many points he was wrong about, but the biggest one was the percentages of people in favor of more gun laws. The newest poll I could find was May 17, which stated 52% favored new laws. That number has actually decreased, as more people believe that is not the answer. As for NRA members, I could not find any numbers supporting his claim. As an NRA member and officer, I can tell you that is just false.
Don't allow your emotions to override the facts. I also grieve when I hear of violent death, no matter how it happens. Mental health is the issue.
David Gardner
Amity