Memorial Day vision
I’m not an artist, but, if I were, I would paint a picture with Arlington Cemetery in the background with ghostly figures in uniform at each grave. In the middle ground, I would have a representation of Jan. 6, with misled Trumpers gleefully smashing their way into Congress and screaming for the deaths of the vice president and the leader of the U.S. House of Representatives. And in the foreground would be Republicans today trying to prevent the country from learning more about that obscene, dangerous day, and trying to convince us that Donald Trump’s troops were just “tourists.”
In the background, the ghostly soldiers, who had served democracy with their lives, are weeping.
Rev. Gerard Weiss
Washington