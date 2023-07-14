Medical personnel a community asset
I suffered a medical emergency on Saturday. A 911 call sent an ambulance to my home and I was transported to Washington Hospital. I am most grateful to the EMTs, emergency room care and the doctors and nurses at Washington Hospital associated with my care.
Like so many places in this day and age, they are understaffed. The EMTs arrived very quickly and took things in hand, questioning me as to my symptoms, loading me onto a gurney, getting me into the ambulance and starting an I.V. and, in general, assuring me that I would be well taken care of. They radioed ahead to the hospital informing them of my symptoms and how soon I would arrive. The emergency room staff were waiting for me and I was taken to the treatment area immediately.
I spent three days in the hospital, coming in contact with more doctors and nurses, technicians and therapists than I can count. Everyone, and I do mean everyone, was courteous, solicitous of my health issues and medical problems and truly concerned and dedicated to me and my best interest.
Too many times people complain about things. These people are dedicated and do an excellent job. They work long hours and put up with many patients that are not easy or pleasant to deal with and they do a great job. I wish to thank them again for the care and treatment that I received. They are all an asset to our community.
Virginia A. Trois
Washington