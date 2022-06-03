Oren Spiegler's letter to the editor published May 26 in the Observer-Reporter is so slanted and disgusting,to say the least.
It is quite obvious that admittedly he is a Democrat and refuses to submit letters that are honest and without accusations that are worthwhile.
He lays blame to Donald Trump "accelerating" the recent shooting in Texas. Spiegler does not lay blame to the current president in office for being complicit for "accelerating" this awful episode, and should not be.
Let me be clear: The Second Amendment permits those of us to possess firearms.
We will never disallow "the proliferation of guns in the hands of demented and homicidal individuals and untreated mental illness."
The only way to discourage any individual from committing these horrible acts is less and less media coverage. Until the media continues to stop disseminating such reporting of these atrocities over and over, daily and weekly on every channel, these "massacres" will continue.
These "demented" individuals watch these horrible events by either watching or reading the news and become complicit to these shootings to merely become a hero, dead or alive.
Thus, it is not the fault of the former president of the United States to harbor any blame for these "atrocities." It is the constant every day "in your face" media to blame.
Jacob Zellie
Canonsburg