Trying to keep our 135 senior citizen clients fed during this coronavirus year has been a real challenge for Meals on Wheels @ The Crossroads.
Our deliveries stretch from our Donaldson’s Crossroads kitchen to all the areas around us: McMurray, Venetia, Canonsburg, Houston, Muse, Finleyville, Eighty Four, Bridgeville, and the edges of Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair. There are only four or five of us in the kitchen, but what has kept us going is the appreciation of those we serve, the continuing dedication of our volunteer drivers, and the incredible generosity of our Peters Township community.
To keep everyone safe, we shut down for two weeks after Thanksgiving, and will do so again after Christmas, but we send bags of nonperishable food out to our clients. Our friends and neighbors have flooded our kitchen not only with generous financial gifts, but also with canned goods, fruit cups, crackers and peanut butter, paper products, and cookies for these times. In addition, over the entire year, individuals and groups have sent small gifts for us to pass out regularly.
We are grateful for all the help we have received. Together we will work to keep our folks fed and gifted.
Susan Hanawalt
McMurray
Susan Hanawalt is the director of Meals on Wheels @ The Crossroads.