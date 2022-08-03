After reading an article regarding the GOP's support of Doug Mastriano, and, as a proud veteran, I feel it's time to speak out.
Granted, he is a retired veteran of the U.S. Army. He took an oath that he swears to "defend the United States against all enemies both foreign and domestic." Mr. Mastriano trashed that oath.
On Jan. 6, Mastriano violated that oath when he took an active part in the violent attempt to stop the certification of the election. Contrary to his statements that he remained outside of the barricades, he's recorded as being on or near the steps to the Capitol building.
Every single veteran, regardless of political persuasion, should be outraged by his and numerous other veterans' conduct on Jan. 6. When we took that oath, it wasn't just some meaningless words on a piece of paper. That oath is carried by us through our entire lives. There is no excuse good enough that justifies the prostitution of that oath by Mastriano and the other veterans on Jan. 6.
As a consequence for their actions, every retired military person, no exceptions, who participated in this disgusting action against our country should be recalled to active duty, brought before a court martial, stripped of all pay and allowances, dishonorably discharged and sentenced to prison at Fort Leavenworth, Kan.
