The Constitution states whoever incites, sets foot on, assists, engages in any rebellion, or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 10 years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.
The lies and participation as an insurrectionist disqualifies Doug Mastriano from holding any office. In fact, trying to destroy our democracy calls for prison time.
Brenda Armenini
Washington