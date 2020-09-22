Many studies around the world show that universal facial masking has positive impact to pandemic control. A Sept. 8 article in The New England Journal of Medicine suggested that if wearing a face covering fails to prevent infection from COVID-19, it may still reduce the severity of the disease, on the ground that wearing the face covering may reduce the amount of viruses one receives.
This is equivalent to the story of vaccination. It is a known fact that those taking the shingles or flu vaccine who still got the disease showed milder symptoms compared with those who did not take the vaccine and got it.
Let’s hope the coming COVID-19 vaccine will do the same.
Jer-Yuan Tsai
Waynesburg