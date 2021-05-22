The news media is at it again. When you turn on the television to watch the news, you see story after story over the "confusion over mask wearing." I was somewhat surprised that the Centers for Disease Control rather abruptly lifted most of the remaining mask mandates for fully vaccinated people in most situations, but to me, there is no confusion. What the CDC is really saying is that the pandemic is semi-controlled at this point, and we are done shutting down the whole country while the anti-vaxxers piddle around and wait for herd immunity.
It's time for that group of people to take personal responsibility and go boldly into public life, either because they believe that "the science isn't there yet"; "it's all a hoax so that the government can control us," or "it's just the flu," essentially taking their chances, or actually do their part to end the virus and continue to wear the mask and socially distance. Hope it's not a hot summer.
Where's the confusion? The government is done babysitting and trying to protect people from themselves. Now the question is, what will happen next? Will we all do what we need to do or will we see a return to an uptick of the virus and it's mandates? Stay tuned!
Sally Brown-Pawlosky
Hickory