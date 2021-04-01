Mars and the space program
Who else is tired of the government spending money on the space program? Why does NASA and the government worry about guppies reproducing in space or putting land rovers on Mars? Why do they worry about living on other planets when we can’t take care of the living beings here on Earth? Why can’t they use the billions of dollars going into space to feed, clothe, and house people here on Earth?
The saddest thing is the number of homeless are U.S. veterans who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. Plus, 1 in 7 children suffer from food insecurity in the U.S. alone, according to feedamerica.org. What is wrong with this picture? Would the workers at NASA cheer if that money went to humans on Earth like they cheered when the land rover was riding around on Mars?
I highly doubt it.
Kathy McFeely
Washington