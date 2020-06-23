Mandatory mask law needed
As I watch national news reports, one thing is increasingly clear – our fight against COVID 19 is FAR from over. A disturbing number of states are experiencing a significant uptick in the number of cases. Pennsylvania is not one of them yet, but if we don’t take precautions it will be.
I like my reclaimed freedoms. I like having options, like going out to eat and attending minimal social events. But there are those out there who are threatening the new normalcy with plain stupidity. Every day I see those who don’t wear masks and are not practicing social distancing. It is infuriating to those of us who do. Unlike seasonal flu infections, we know that this menace does not bow to summer temperatures, fresh air, sunshine and arrogance. Some get this virus more than once, so even immunity is in question. We are on borrowed time, make no mistake!
For these reasons, I think Pennsylvania should pass a mandatory mask law immediately, and protect us against those who will ultimately be our undoing. We have earned this new freedom – let’s protect it.
Sally Brown-Pawlosky
Hickory{&end}