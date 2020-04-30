Recently, there have been many people advocating that we reopen our society for the sake of the economy. These people range from protesters carrying banners that read, "Give me liberty or give me COVID-19," restaurateurs, local political activists, local politicians, governors of some states, all the way up to the White House. They don’t seem concerned that people with preexisting conditions including the condition of being older will die.
There is a legitimate concern for the economy during this historic time. However, the advocates of hurrying to reopen should spend some time with their favorite search engine. Try entering COVID-19 followed by things like "stroke" to find out about strange deadly effects some are experiencing; "young medical workers" to learn how young healthy people are dying, and "overwhelmed hospitals" to see how our systems are being stretched. If not convinced how important it is to be cautious, try adding "temporary morgues" or "mass graves."
I hope that after doing some research minds would be changed and people would choose to follow the advice of medical experts and scientists. I fear some people already know how horrific ending social distancing prematurely could be but are too motivated by their side "winning" to really care.
Donald Fitch
Amity