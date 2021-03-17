Almost everyone has either heard or read the recent Spotlight article about how Greene County is nearly broke (March 9, Observer-Reporter, "From boom to bust: Greene was thriving on fracking. Now it's nearly broke.") The article discussed how previous boards of commissioners failed us by not initiating a fiscal plan in the event coal and gas reserves dry up, which is now happening. Coal production has been lucrative for Greene County for many decades, if not centuries, but that era is nearing an end, and the same future awaits the gas industry. Fortunately, Joe Biden’s stimulus plan will help save Greene County in the short term. But the long-term quest of luring decent jobs to our community remains for our citizens and county leaders.
It makes sense that fossil fuel energy production would come to an end. When you combine the finite amount of these reserves with the threat of climate warming, we don’t have a choice but to alter our sources of energy for all the world. Let’s be brave. There are renewable energy alternatives now available as fossil fuel energy declines. Let’s join with the scientific reasoning supporting solar and wind energy. Let’s offer our young adults viable educational opportunities in new technology fields. The long-term plan that was in place valued investment in renewables that will produce energy here and provide quality jobs. Let’s ask our current commissioners to relook at that plan, think creatively to explore new avenues, and prepare to pull Greene County into a more prosperous future.
Jenny Bardwell
Mount Morris