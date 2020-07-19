All of us are scared and tired of the coronavirus. Let's make America safe again by voting Democratic in November. The Republicans, from the president to some governors to some senators, do not seem to understand that the economy will not revive until we are not afraid to go shopping again, to go to restaurants, amusement parks, doctors or anywhere else. Once the virus is under control, with few or zero new cases on a daily basis nationwide, the economy will start to revive.
I am not a parent, but if I were I would not send my children to school until the virus is under control, not only to save them from getting sick but to save teachers and other school workers, as well as parents and grandparents, all of whom will be at risk.
Please wear masks, stay safe distances away from others, stay home except for essential trips and wash your hands often. Other countries have done this, and we can too.
Mary Lou Burger
Pittsburgh