Everyone seems to focus on the conditions of our city streets, making sure they are safe to drive on, but what about our sidewalks, and keeping them safe for us to walk on?
I am an avid walker and have walked a lot of the sidewalks within the city of Washington and surrounding townships. If you're not familiar with the area or paying close attention, you're very likely to fall. Take if from me: I have fallen on some of these sidewalks, the most recent being May 31 on Jefferson Avenue. This time, I had to seek treatment at the hospital for a knee injury.
I decided to do something this time, and called Washington City Hall. I was directed to the city clerk, who sent a code officer to investigate.
My hope is that businesses and property owners see this and take care to maintain their sidewalks to ensure they are safe for pedestrians.
Glenda Umensetter
Washington