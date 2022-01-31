I am writing to express my opposition to the current plan to realign Washington County's magisterial districts as proposed by Common Pleas Court Judge John DiSalle.
The ability to utilize and access the local court system is a fundamental benefit of being an American. Because the citizens of Burgettstown Borough and surrounding townships do not have access to public transportation, and a large portion of the population are near or below poverty level, I’m certain the geographic challenges created by the proposed alignment will unfairly impact our community. Additionally, eliminating access to our local courts will place an unnecessary burden on the Burgettstown Area School District, since this court routinely handles disciplinary and truancy issues.
I urge the residents of rural Washington County to contact Kathy Tarr, deputy court administrator, and request a revised proposal that serves the residents of Washington County in a more equitable manner.
Luke Snatchko
Mayor of Burgettstown