Lunch shaming part of learning
Lunch shaming may be unkind (Nov. 19 editorial), even harsh, but it is a part of learning: There is no free lunch (with notable exceptions)! The responsibility is clearly a parental one. Perhaps website or school district newsletters posting individual names would be appropriate. The after all other notification of amounts due have been ignored. Precedence exists in the publication of tax-liened property ownerships].
That the banning of “shaming” produced a 50% deadbeat behavior in one district is an eloquent statement. Cumulative scofflaw behaviors increase school tax assessments for everyone.
Irresponsible parents should be blamed and shamed.
Dorothy Acciai
Washington