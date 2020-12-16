Four dreadful years ago, I woke up the morning of Nov. 9 with astonishment that Donald Trump had won the presidential election. That fact was very hard to swallow in that his political life began on a blatant falsehood that President Obama was not legally the president because he was not a natural-born U.S. citizen. It took years for Trump to grudgingly retract it, but it opened up a window to deceit that has characterized Trump through all of his administration.
The list of Trump's false and misleading statements has exceeded 25,000; from the deceptive narrative that his inauguration was the biggest in history, to the deadly mismanagement of the worst pandemic in over a century. Time and time again, fact checkers have debunked so many of Trump's pronouncements. I am astonished that 73 million voters were so blindly duped into believing that Trump was worthy of a second term so that he could further divide this nation. Reams of books will be written to analyze and document the historical record of the most dark administration that surely will make Richard Nixon's transgressions pale in the light of detailed investigation. When the presidential protection from prosecution has expired, Trump will be hounded with investigations into his activities. As it stands, it appears that Trump is a tax cheat which could have serious consequences. If he were to dodge federal prosecution, he most certainly will face harsh investigations by New York state investigators. If due process and justice are served, I have great expectations that Trump will pay a dear price for his activities. Only time will tell if this will ever come to fruition.
I look forward to intelligent governing based upon science, logic and reason, and to not furiously writing letters and emails in order to express my outrage at this president's gross incompetence. It is a stark pity that when a political figure is ousted from power, people joyously celebrate in the streets as if a dictator has been overthrown. After four long years of a horrific political nightmare, Americans deserve the privilege of celebrating a new beginning. The voters have said to Trump: "Be gone with you, and never again darken the doors of the Peoples' House with your brand of reckless mismanagement, corruption, narcissism and vile hatred!"
Ronald J Yamka
Canonsburg