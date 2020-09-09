Donald Trump and Joe Biden will both appear in Shanksville this week, the site of one of the downed commercial airliners on our modern day of infamy, Sept. 11, 2001.
How wonderful it would be if the two men could stand together and if Donald Trump uttered the following words, "My fellow Americans, as you know, Joe Biden and I are political foes, both of us fighting to be your president for four years beginning on Jan. 20, 2021. Today, though, we stand united before you as patriotic Americans, present at this hallowed site to remember this country's 21st century day of infamy: to call to mind those who perished and to pay our respects as we do each year on this solemn day. This is not a day for partisan rancor. It is one to recognize that there is much more that unites us as Americans than divides. We will return to the battlefield of politics tomorrow, but today, we stand side by side."
What are the chances of such a speech being delivered?
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township