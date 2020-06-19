June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, and during this time the Alzheimer’s Association hosts The Longest Day.
On June 20, people across the world will participate in an activity of their choice in observance of The Longest Day, which is held on the day with the most light – the summer solstice – to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s disease.
This year, given the COVID-19 crisis, many participants are supporting the event virtually through at-home and socially distant activities – biking, hiking, playing bridge, knitting, and more. Together, we will raise critical awareness and funds to advance Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2020 Facts and Figures report, more than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, including more than 400,000 in Pennsylvania. In addition, more than 16 million family members and friends are providing care and support.
Now is the time to join the Alzheimer’s Association to raise awareness and take action. Visit alz.org/thelongestday to sign up and select an activity today.
Jeremy Bland
Director of Communications for the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater PA Chapter