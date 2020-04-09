Mona Charen's op-ed published March 30 in the Observer-Reporter should be required reading for all Americans, especially those who continue to support the way President Trump has responded (or not) to coronavirus. She calls his response "criminal dishonesty" by continuing to lie about the disease.
In a series of press briefings, starting when the first U.S. case was reported, Trump said: "We have it totally under control," Jan. 22; "We pretty much shut it down," Feb. 2; "April's warmer weather will end the threat," Feb. 12; "We are going down in cases, not up," Feb. 26; "Like impeachment, this is their new hoax," Feb. 28; "Anyone who wants a test can get one," March 6; "Fake news" and "We've done a great job," March 7.
Now that his lies are no longer believable, he says "I've always known this is a real pandemic – long before it was called a pandemic!" People are dying, and his inaction and complete incompetence means there will be many more deaths. What's he doing? Bragging about his TV ratings!
Listen to the medical experts, follow their guidance and be safe.
Paul R. Pryor
Washington