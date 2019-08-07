This state has to do something about people receiving Pennsylvania Access Cards. I don't begrudge any older or sick person to receive help, but when you go to a store and see a young person with two shopping carts full of steaks, all kinds of other meat, canned goods, junk food, etc., and the bill is nearly $180 – this is unacceptable. It's a shame they can use that Access Card and withdraw money to spend on Lottery, alcohol, cigarettes, etc.
Everywhere you go there are "help wanted" signs. Make them work! Quit handing out Access Cards like they're candy. The legislators in this state need to get their priorities straight.
Except for the elderly and sick, make people get a job. Enough is enough!
Pam Morosky
Fredericktown