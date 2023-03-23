Just when you think you have seen and heard it all from Donald Trump, a new outrage emerges.
The latest is the former president blaming his ever-loyal, devoted, and adoring Vice-President Mike Pence for the violence that Trump instigated and cheered on Jan. 6, 2021: a riot which brought about destruction at the Capitol and scores of deaths and injuries, including to the courageous law-enforcement officers whom the president claims to support, and even to some of Trump's supporters who stormed the building as they sought to violently overthrow the government.
Like the individual who kills his or her parents and then seeks mercy based on being an orphan, Trump tells us that the atrocity of the attack on the Capitol would not have taken place if only Mike Pence had done what he wanted: to overturn the legitimate result of the election by refusing to certify it, something which would have amounted to tossing the Constitution and our democratic elections system in the trash.
I am often asked why Trump remains the focus of attention when he has not been president for more than two years. The answer is simple: he has launched an audacious bid to be elected president again next year and he has made it clear that he wants his many armed disciples to engage in violence if necessary to return him to power, authority which he would seek to convert to autocratic leadership.
The wheels of justice are moving at a snail's pace in the many investigations into Trump's corruption, but I see light at the end of the long tunnel. I believe the days in which the former president has been able to escape accountability for his misdeeds are coming to an end.