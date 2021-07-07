Oren Spiegler is at it again. Apparently he is living in a vacuum and has not yet realized that Donald Trump lost and is no longer president. In fact, he is hardly relevant. Nevertheless, Mr. Spiegler continues to live in the past, and the Observer-Reporter continues to print his irrelevant letters. His nine-paragraph rambling tirade in Sunday’s newspaper is another example of his obsession with Donald Trump.
Mr. Spiegler, take a look at what is happening today. I guarantee you that Donald Trump is not president.
David C. Bramer
Houston