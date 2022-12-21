Typewriter

In his Dec. 16 letter, Oren Spiegler is correct in pointing out the lack of honor and integrity in Guy Reschenthaler. Reschenthaler’s actions in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election amount to a coup attempt. He is indeed treasonous, and in league with other election deniers, both within and outside of government. Let’s hope that the 14th Amendment (Section 3) catches up to them and they are given the appropriate punishment: being forbidden from holding elected office because they “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the [United States], or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”