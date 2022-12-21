In his Dec. 16 letter, Oren Spiegler is correct in pointing out the lack of honor and integrity in Guy Reschenthaler. Reschenthaler’s actions in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election amount to a coup attempt. He is indeed treasonous, and in league with other election deniers, both within and outside of government. Let’s hope that the 14th Amendment (Section 3) catches up to them and they are given the appropriate punishment: being forbidden from holding elected office because they “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the [United States], or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
However, Reschenthaler’s deficiencies go beyond supporting insurrection against the government of the United States of America. Two front-page articles from Dec. 16 report how county budgets in Washington and Greene counties are aided by money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Reschenthaler, like all House Republicans, voted against the bill. It passed solely with Democratic support. Republican Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said, “This is a classic example of big government Democratic overreach.” However, many Republicans later touted the windfalls for their constituents. This hypocrisy is typical because it is baked into the Republican Party. They claim to oppose government intervention with cries of socialism and then seek to benefit from said (Democratic) programs. This happens time and again (I’m looking at you, Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Paul). Ronald Reagan said in his 1981 inaugural address that “government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem,” thereby setting the stage for such hypocrisy. Republican Sen. William Cohen countered by stating, “Government is the enemy until you need a friend.”
Tying these two seemingly disparate topics together (supporting insurrection but opposing programs that tangibly help average Americans) begs the question: Why do Republicans want power so badly that they will commit insurrection? Once in power, they don’t appear to have any desire to govern in any meaningful and competent manner, whether it is federal, state, or local (I’m looking at you Washington County Republican row office holders).
I believe that the late, great conservative humorist P.J. O’Rourke had it right when he quipped: “The Republicans are the party that says government doesn’t work and then get elected and prove it.”