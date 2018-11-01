As a proud hunter of 33 years, I must respond to John T. Thomas' letter to the editor about hunting being lost to technology.
The letter states many falsehoods about hunting and hunters in general. Thomas should clearly read the Pennsylvania Hunting and Trapper Digest to gather his information. He states that hunters hunt over bait by using feeders. It clearly states in the digest that this is illegal. Hunters know this.
Thomas also states that hunters use automatic weapons with 30 or even 80-round clips. Another falsehood. Once again, ithe hunter and trapper digest states that automatic firearms are illegal. It also states that semiautomatic rifles may not be used for hunting deer, bear, turkey or elk.
He goes on to mention ATVs. Hunters do use them, and for good reason. Most hunters are over the age of 40 and having an ATV helps them get their game from the woods. It also helps transport children and those who have difficulty walking an opportunity to hunt.
As for the subject of respect, hunters have a great deal of respect for the animals they pursue. I, for one, find the white-tail deer one of God’s smartest animals. To harvest one is a true challenge whether it is a buck or a doe. Hunters have so much respect for the game they pursue that many donate their venison to help feed the hungry and less fortunate.
Instead of bashing hunters and the sport they love, Thomas should try to help recruit more to the sport. Misguided and false information has no place in the hunting world.
As a former hunter-trapper education instructor, I am proud to have helped recruit more to the sport. I am proud to call myself a hunter and apologize to no one for my love of the sport. I stand by my brothers and sisters of the hunting community and hope they feel the same way.
Hunters generate billions of dollars to the economy, not to mention the many jobs that help the country grow. Hunters are truly great conservationists as well as respectful individuals.
Rob Ardeno
Amity