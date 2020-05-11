Lets work together to resolve litter problem
I concur with the May 3 editorial, “PA has a litter problem; resolving it is up to us.” Residents of Washington County can contribute to resolving a portion of it. Taking initiative in our own neighborhoods is a wonderful step. The editorial caught my attention because I learned of a man who was out picking up garbage during quarantine. D.J. Johnson, a captain of a fire department in Cecil Township, is a perfect example. He’s taken the opportunity to get out for fresh air and exercise doing just that along the roadside. He didn’t announce his plan or publish it on social media. He just took initiative. That’s what we can do to support our county: Care for our corner of it.
It could even be made a challenge – maybe even a contest to see how much garbage can be collected? Suppose an organization, business or individual sponsored the challenge. A small prize such as a food gift card for the most amount of garbage collected in their area. A Facebook page can be set up and residents can post their final collection and the sponsor decides the winner. Parts of the county can be cleaned up, and residents have fun exercising, plus be able to challenge and cheer on one another with postings of progress and final collection. A window of time can be used for the collection period instead of a single day.
It’s an idea that can maintain our social distancing but still allow us to come together for a local cause and make a positive contribution to our corner of the world, Washington County.
Angela Carrier
McMurray