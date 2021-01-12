Most of the letters to the editor and op-ed articles in the Observer-Reporter focus on national issues. And that's too bad.
They say all politics is local, because it's true. Washington County has so many challenges to tackle. There's so much to be done. We have cities and towns trying to recover from post-industrial depression. We have wonderful schools right alongside schools that are struggling. We have booming commercial and residential areas alongside towns with aging, dilapidated infrastructure.
If we all spend this year focusing one or two things to help our communities in Washington County, we could pull together and greatly improve our quality of life here.
Let's take a break from cable television news and look around our communities. Then, let's roll up our sleeves, join with our neighbors, and make changes to improve quality of life in Washington, Greene, and the Mon Valley.
We're here. Let's improve life here.
Shannon Sims
Washington