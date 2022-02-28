Thank you for the short but meaningful articles on the wonderful lives of Holly Ann Davis and Joscelyn Vith, two local women whose lives were taken away by wrong-way crashes on our local highways in the past four months.
And thanks for the Oct. 30 editorial, "Reversing the course of 'wrong-way' crashes in area, around country," which should cause everyone to shed some tears on the tragic cause of death for Holly Ann Davis, Joscelyn Vith, and others on our county highways and beyond. The editorial sheds some long overdue light on too many deaths occurring in this manner.
Additionally, thank you for naming some of the organizations that have obligations to say and do more regarding traffic safety in Pennsylvania and the nation. The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety and the National Transportation Safety Board should support more safety measures because we are what we do, not just what we say. Please share this with our legislators and the state Department of Transportation, because these causes and loss of innocent and meaningful lives shouldn't have to be this way.
Finally, there are solar-powered LED flashing "Do Not Enter" and "Wrong Way" traffic signs available to help deter drivers from entering interstate highway off-ramps and hopefully help to proactively prevent these incidents and tragic deaths. Let's reach out to our state legislators to help us get this done now.
Dennis Smiddle
Canonsburg