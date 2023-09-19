Let’s not fuel division
Let’s not fuel division
After 23 years in the military, my wife and I decided it was time to move home. I grew up in Wheeling, W. Va., and my wife, Meredith, grew up in Peters Township. We’re now closer to family and our kids are finally planting roots. The people in Southwestern Pennsylvania, specifically Peters Township, are our kind of people – respectful, supportive of the military, and love their sports.
Making the transition from military to civilian life, however, is not without its challenges. One difference is that in the military we assumed good intent. Perhaps it was because the military is a great melting pot. Or perhaps it’s the apolitical nature of the military experience, where no one knows anyone’s political affiliation. In civilian life, where political affiliations are more easily known, I have seen people disregard their neighbor simply due to a different letter next to their name or sign in their yard. In our divided, hypersensitive culture, we no longer assume good intent and often assume malicious intent.
For far too long, officials at all levels of government have further fueled division, not reduced it. America needs leaders who are willing to have difficult discussions whether it’s with the perceived majority or minority viewpoint.
Working to ensure Americans maintain a default position of distrust for their neighbor is by design. Remember, united we stand, divided we fall – so why wouldn’t our enemies be working to divide us? Worse, the media and social media platforms make money with sensationalism, so it is in their bottom-line interest to divide us.
I saw the freedom of living in a world that assumed best intent. We can start closing the divide by having adults in public positions that will not take the bait and further divide us. We won’t agree on everything, but we don’t have to assume bad intent.
Jason Camilletti
Peters
Camilletti is a candidate for the Peters Township School Board.