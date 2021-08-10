As a retired counselor, it is certainly welcome to see that some world-class athletes are talking about their mental health pressures. It’s easy to see them as unearthly, super-beings, which they also are, in my book. But, all of us have mental health and physical health.
We all have good days and bad days. Some days we’re focused. We hit the wastebasket every time. Some days that first drive is so beautiful, you know this will be a good round. Some days, the first few notes you play, you know it’s special. You’ll be smooth, creative. And then, there are normal days and terrible days. On an everyday level, that’s mainly mental health, with a tinge of physical health.
How much better the world would be if a boss could say, “I know I’m in a rotten mood today, so, I’m going to take a mental health break before I blow up at somebody that doesn’t deserve it.” Or, a person could notice it in herself or himself, and have it respected. Take a mental health break. It doesn’t mean a person’s sick. It’s just life.
As a person two or three degrees clumsier than most, I cannot conceive of having world attention and hopes on my performance. I would simply pray to wake up. But, every day, we ordinary beings can all give each other more slack. Was he perfect? What are the odds? Was she nastier than yesterday? Maybe. Did he say something you could take as hurtful? Are you sure he meant it that way? Did she turn away at that moment to express her disgust, or, did she just happen to turn away at that moment?
It’s a tense, terrible time in our country for all sorts of reasons. But, face-to-face – or mask-to-mask, anyway – we can each dissolve a tiny bit of the tension by giving each other more slack. I’ll try to not get so angry, except at my computer, which does hate me. And, I’ll try not to notice the idiotic, mean things I imagine you’re thinking. Will you do the same for me?
Rev. Gerard Weiss
Washington