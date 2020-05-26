Let Wolf do his job
During my EMS career, I was chairman and vice chairman of the former VFW 191 Canonsburg Ambulance Service. During those years, I learned a lot about disease epidemics from emergency room nurses. I was there for the Legionnaire disease epidemic in which I saw numerous new outbreaks. I saw so much sickness and death.
Now we have the deadline coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Tom Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine have the power, and it’s their job to ensure the safety and health of Pennsylvania’s citizens. Whether you approve or disapprove of the state and federal guidelines, they are in charge.
Please take some advice from a former first responder: The blame game, civil suits and protests must stop. This is not accomplishing anything. These actions are not helping or supporting medical personnel on the front lines. These actions are making their jobs more difficult with more emotional stress and hardship. With the stay-at-home order, some should stay home and watch the movie “Contagion.” It is an eye opener.
Many of you voted for Gov. Wolf. With his win came the responsibility of doing a job he did not ask for – dealing with the pandemic. Let him do his job, for all of us.
David Pierson
Houston{&end}