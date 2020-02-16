The Senate trial looking at the articles of impeachment (with blindfolds, but no witnesses) is over. Let the retributions from the president begin.
The first casualties were Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who lost their jobs for the serious transgression of answering House subpoenas and testifying under oath as to what they heard and saw in the Ukraine matter. Vindman’s brother Yevgeny, an ethics lawyer on the National Security Council, was also axed – let’s see – because he’s related to Alexander. Or maybe it was because President Trump wanted nothing to do with ethics.
Apparently it is now verboten to disagree with, or say anything negative about, Trump. One of the best features of our democracy used to be the ability to speak your mind, make your arguments in a healthy debate with the other side or party, and then compromise to accomplish great things. (“The marketplace of ideas” I think they called it in civics class.) Now you dare not do any of that lest you incur the wrath of Trump and his revenge tweets. If Trump had his way, there would be a one-party system in the U.S.
Our neighboring state of West Virginia has a Democratic senator named Joe Manchin who tries to work across the aisle. Because of his impeachment vote, Trump bestowed on him the nickname “Joe Munchkin.” So clever, so childish. Sen. Mitt Romney agonized long and hard over the articles of impeachment, voted yea on the abuse of power article because he followed his conscience, and was heaped with the scorn of Trump and his loyalists.
So let’s cheer for the conservative judges, the tax cuts for the wealthy, and Trump’s faux religious stances. Giving up our freedom to disagree civilly with fellow citizens and friends is a small price to pay. You know, all those people that Trump has tirelessly worked for to Keep Americans Hating each other.
Bernard Quarrick
Uniontown