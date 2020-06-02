I am in complete agreement with Dave Ball's op-ed, "Understand when an emergency ends."
COVID-19 was a complete unknown to America and Pennsylvania, so drastic containment measures were in order initially. Two months later all Pennsylvanians continue to be held hostage by Gov. Tom Wolf for outbreaks in the eastern part of the state with 70% of the deaths in nursing/long-term care facilities.
We flatten the curve, but the constantly changing rules keep keep moving the goal posts farther away. Meanwhile, Pennsylvanians drove to West Virginia for alcohol, depleting the state's desperately needed income. Now people are driving to neighboring states for haircuts! Yet throughout all of this, big box stores remained open.
End the dictatorship today. Let Freedom Ring!
Charmaine Borza
Canonsburg