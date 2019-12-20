Leopards don’t change their spots
If you have just watched some of the impeachment hearings, you probably have the same sour taste in your mouth as many of us do. What you just witnessed is where billions of your tax dollars go to pay the salaries and expenses of career politicians, basically called the “swamp,” what Donald Trump was going to drain. Where everything they say or do is weighed to see how it would affect their re-election.
Sadly, none of this had to happen if Trump really wanted to be the president or at least try to act presidential. Instead of causing all this chaos and fueling the divide between the two parties, all he had to do was tell Congress that he was going to hold the military aid it approved until he was assured that Ukraine had addressed all the concerns pertaining to corruption in its country. He could have put his spin on it by pretending he was being presidential and assuring that American tax dollars were being properly spent. None of the nonsense we were permitted to see would have happened, and some voters may have seen him as actually acting presidential.
But as all life goes, reality strikes and leopards don’t change their spots.
Ralph George
Washington{&end}