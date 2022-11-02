Your Oct. 21 Go! cover story about Lenny Bruce was disturbing.
My wife and I went to a New York City Restaurant to hear the Billy May Orchestra perform in 1962, and Bruce was the warm-up act.
We listened to him for about 15 minutes, using every foul word and foul message about people. Lena Horne and I stopped the show by rising and out-shouting Bruce by loudly calling for the check "to get out of here." It inspired about a dozen more to follow us.
Bruce was the forerunner for the ugly level of profanity, foul sex and disrespect used by comedians. That the performer Ronnie Marmo wishes to imitate Bruce is sickening.
Cole Porter put it correctly when writing that in olden days people knew better words when writing prose. Now anything goes.
John Lenkey III
Bridgeville