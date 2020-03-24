Obviously no individual can be blamed for the emerging health crisis. But leadership individuals are responsible for the nation's preparedness and timely responses. Thus, our "knowing-more-than-the-generals" self-proclaimed "genius," Donald Trump's acknowledgement of reality caused huge risks to all.
A spring "miracle" will not replace the German test kits offered early on. Shortages of medical supplies should have been addressed when the Chinese epidemic became apparent. Our federal and present leadership is totally remiss – we need to recognize a failure so blatant people will die.
"Altered reality" is a dangerous, stubborn, selfish concept; we cannot accept this even in the name of winning politics.
Dorothy Acciai
Washington