If Barack Obama had conspired with a foreign government to help influence an election by using bribery, how would Republicans have reacted? And if Obama had then obstructed any investigation of said bribery, how would Republicans have reacted?
From what I have seen through President Trump's presidential campaign and presidency, Republicans have taken a pass on legality, honor, truth, and their oath to protect and defend the Constitution. Their objective is not to lead, not to hold up our laws, not to hold people accountable but to hold on to power. I am sure our founding fathers are rolling in their graves. When all of the evidence is provided and time has passed, I am sure this will go down in our history as a time of shame not seen since the McCarthy era.
I can only hope that the actors from this administration and House and Senate will be held accountable, whether through impeachment or at election time, and that those who lied and tried to cover for this president will be seen for what they are and voted out of office.
Christine Kelley
Marianna