White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Thursday doubled down on her boss’ “human scum” attack on so-called “Never Trump” Republicans and seemingly expanded it to include anyone who has worked against President Donald Trump’s agenda.
“The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many lefts, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do-Nothing Democrats,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday afternoon. “Watch out for them, they are human scum!”
Well for those of us who oppose the president, we are proud to assume this title. To use this type of language sullies the office of president and lays bare the animal instincts of our so-called leader. Yes, for honest Americans who do not lie, are happily married, love our wives and children, and believe in the rule of law it's a tumultuous time to be sure. It looks like the fiscal conservative, family values crowd is now completely joined with the gangster types of yesterday.
Heaven help us because short of that we are in deep doo-doo. This is more conducive to Al Capone and his ilk.
Lawrence Nader
Canonsburg