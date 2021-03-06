We want to commend the Washington Health System for a job well done with their vaccine site at Washington Crown Center.
We went in and signed in, got our shots and were out of there within 25 minutes. Thank you to Dr. Nicholas Fuerst for being so kind and friendly. He went to each person and talked with them, making everyone feel very comfortable.
We got our first shot at the hospital; it was crowded but very well-run. The mall clinic had so much room you didn’t need to worry about self distancing.
Thank you to all the volunteers and to the nursing staff administering the vaccine.
Roger and Peggy Dankowsky
North Franklin Township