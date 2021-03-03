Many thanks to the Washington Health System for the clean, well-run, appointment-only COVID-19 vaccine site that they are operating at Washington Crown Center.
I was immediately greeted at the entrance and directed to Table No. 1 to check in, on to No. 2 to confirm personal information and appointment time, then No. 3 to receive the shot and the last, No. 4, to check out, make an appointment for the second dose and receive a COVID-19 identification card. You are then instructed to sit for 15 minutes to make sure there are no side effects. Total time: 25 minutes. If I could have walked faster, it would have taken even less time.
Please give any support you can to Washington Health System for all their efforts in trying to keep us safe and healthy.
Roberta Findling
Washington