Kudos to Brian Day's June 15 letter to the editor. The incessant vilification letters by Oren Spiegler as a Trump hater fails to give any notice or concern or acknowledgement that "Rome is burning" under the current radical left administration. Mr. Day outlined some of the most obvious outcomes of President Biden's first 50-plus days in office not needing to repeat here, all culminating to a current human and economic crisis. But wait, there is more: enough already!
Gary Stout's June 13 op-ed used the following quote by Marcus Aurelius – "The best revenge is to be unlike him who performed the injury" – to preface his tricky indictment of the "majority of the Republican Party is caught up in the call for revenge." In Biden's first 50-plus days in office, he took executive action to reverse as many of President's Trumps policies that were working well in the best interest of this country (not opinion, but based on "outcomes"). So, this surely qualifies under the best of Webster's definition of "revenge" – political that is! While there is revenge on both sides of the aisle, nothing compares to what we are experiencing directed by the radical left promoting a Marxist revolution within our country. Biden clearly stated that the single greatest threat to our nation is not Antifa, BLM, Al-Qaeda but is white supremacy. So much for unifying the nation?
Mr. Stout concluded his observation that "based on empathy and common goals as a nation will win over more citizens with a positive vision for America, and that is why I have complete confidence in the path that President Biden has taken since assuming office."
In conclusion, I submit an alternate quotation from the popular Roman Emperor, Marcus Aurelius Antoninus, "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth."
Conrad Rossetti
Eighty Four